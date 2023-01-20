Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snow. Here's Are the Current Road Conditions

Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning.

Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.

Follow Susan Tran on Twitter for traffic updates throughout the morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In Massachusetts, a flatbed trailer lost the load it was carrying on Interstate 495 south in Methuen on Friday morning, shutting down a stretch of the highway, with traffic being detoured at the Merrimack Street exit.

A flatbed lost its load on 495 South in Methuen, shutting down a short stretch of the highway, with traffic being detoured at the Merrimack St exit. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/0jnv3VrfvJ — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) January 20, 2023

On Interstate 95 north in Waltham, a tractor trailer went off the road early Friday morning. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

A tractor trailer crash was also reported on I-95 in Lexington, with three lanes shut down.

Another crash was reported on Interstate 495 in Southborough on Thursday night. The ramp from I-495 to Route 9 westbound was closed for several hours before reopening around midnight.

In New Hampshire, crashes were reported on Friday morning on Interstate 93 south in Londonderry and Manchester, on Route 28A in Windham, on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and on Route 108 in Newmarket.

In Vermont, Route 22A is closed between Route 125 west and Route 17 west due to an accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Motorists are being warned to expect delays, but no further details were immediately available.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has a 40 mph speed restriction in place on the Mass. Pike eastbound and westbound from Blandford to the New York border.