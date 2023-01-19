Local

snow

Plow Drivers Eager for Snow in Worcester Area

Worcester is only at about 8.1 inches of snow so far this season, more than 19 inches below normal

By Darren Botelho

NBC10 Boston

Snow has been a bit of a rarity in some parts of New England this winter, and with accumulating snow possible tomorrow, opinions are mixed.

In Littleton, plow drivers were getting their equipment ready to finally make some green after a mostly snow-less winter.

“We are getting some groceries for the snow”

“It’s hurting financially a little bit, ya, I’d like to upgrade some of my trucks, but obviously when it doesn’t snow it’s hard to upgrade things," Zach Goss, a plow driver, told NBC10 Boston.

“It’s very hard to stay above water if it doesn’t snow, but you can’t always rely on the snow either," he added.

According to the NBC10 Boston First Alert Meteorologists, the Worcester area is only at about 8.1 inches of snow so far this season, more than 19 inches below normal. The area could see about 3 to 6 inches starting overnight into late Friday.

“That’s going to be great, because I'm going to be turning 15 and there’s going to be snow," one teen said.

For the latest on the forecast, click here.

