Crews Battle Large Fire at Former Casket Company in Enfield

Firefighters have been battling a fire at a former casket company on North River Street in Enfield for hours. Power is out in the area and Amtrak has also shut down train service in the vicinity.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at an unoccupied mill in Enfield.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters responded to the unoccupied building at 33 North River Street around 6:43 a.m. and said this will be an all-day operation.

“I started hearing the fire trucks, one right after another after another,” Liane Grady, of Enfield, said.

Submitted

One neighbor said she thought a driver hit her house.

“I heard a boom and I thought somebody hit the house. I jumped out of bed and I looked out the window, because there were all lights, and I saw the whole thing in flames,” Caroline Cogtella, of Enfield, said.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information was immediately available.