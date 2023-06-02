Six Injured in Partial Building Collapse in Connecticut

Eight people are injured after an apartment building that is under construction on Lafayette Street in New Haven partially collapsed as crews were pouring concrete Friday afternoon.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the collapse happened at 12:38 p.m. and part of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and into the basement.

He said 36 people were working at the building site when the collapse happened and seven were injured.

New Haven fire chief John Alston Jr. said firefighters found people whose injuries ranged from broken bones to people who were buried under the rubble.

He said the workers were pouring concrete and that it appears the concrete started to pool in a certain area faster than workers could spread it and it caved in, according to what people at the scene said.

One of the challenges is that firefighters needed to make the rescues before the concrete hardened, so they needed to know how many people were inside.

Yale New Haven Hospital said it has received eight patients in all. Seven were in fair condition and was in serious condition.

City officials initially said two of the injured people are in critical condition.

Hospital officials later said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

OSHA has responded to the scene.

The collapse is at 188 Lafayette St.

RMS Companies owns the 112,000-square-foot building, Elicker said.

The website for RMS lists 188 Lafayette St. as a 112-unit luxury building at City Crossing.

Elicker said a stop-work order will be issued today and he is asking residents to stay away from the scene.

New Haven police will also be investigating.