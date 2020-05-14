CVS Opens 10 New Drive-Thru Coronavirus Test Sites in Mass.

CVS announced Thursday that it is opening 10 new drive-thru coronavirus test sites at locations across Massachusetts.

The sites will use self-swab tests, marking the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced last month.

Across the country, CVS said it expects to have up to 1,000 locations offering this testing service by the end of May. The company has a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, depending on the availability of the supplies and lab capacity.

The 10 new test sites in Massachusetts are among 51 new sites located in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania.

"While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. "Our front-line employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Those who meet the criteria of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have access to the self-swab tests. Patients need to register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.

Testing will not occur inside retail locations. Patients must stay in their cars, where they will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window. There, they will be provided with a test kit that comes with instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will then oversee the self-swab process to make sure it is done correctly.

The tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. The results will be available in approximately three days.

“By working with a wide range of partners like CVS and our colleagues in the health care community, Massachusetts has significantly increased COVID-19 testing and is a national leader in per-capita testing,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We are grateful to CVS for their partnership on this major additional testing expansion at a number of sites across the Commonwealth, especially because we recognize the importance of continued and accessible testing as we move toward a responsible, phased reopening of our economy.”

The new testing sites in Massachusetts include: