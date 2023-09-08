First Alert Weather

60K without power as strong storms roll through Massachusetts

MEMA was listing 60,000 customers without power as of 4 p.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple Massachusetts towns are reporting trees or wires down as strong storms rolled through the region Friday and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reporting tens of thousands without power.

MEMA was listing 60,000 customers without power as of 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state Friday afternoon. For more on the forecast, click here.

The Boxborough Fire Department said it had multiple calls for trees and wires down, including a tree on a house.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In Southborough, Parkerville Road was closed from Main Street to No. 14 after a large pine tree came down on wires. National Grid has been called in for repairs.

And in Maynard and Tewksbury, police said they had multiple reports of trees and wires down.

U.S. & World

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth's cause of death was old age. What to know about her health before her death

Internal Revenue Service

The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes

Photos from Andover showed trees down in a backyard.

SANDRA PAGEAU
Trees down in a driveway in Andover, Massachusetts, on Sept. 8, 2023.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weatherstorm damage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us