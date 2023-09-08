60K without power as strong storms roll through Massachusetts

Multiple Massachusetts towns are reporting trees or wires down as strong storms rolled through the region Friday and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reporting tens of thousands without power.

MEMA was listing 60,000 customers without power as of 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state Friday afternoon. For more on the forecast, click here.

The Boxborough Fire Department said it had multiple calls for trees and wires down, including a tree on a house.

In Southborough, Parkerville Road was closed from Main Street to No. 14 after a large pine tree came down on wires. National Grid has been called in for repairs.

And in Maynard and Tewksbury, police said they had multiple reports of trees and wires down.

We are dealing with multiple calls for trees and wires down. Please use caution if traveling! pic.twitter.com/qskGO5mBk3 — Maynard Police Department (@MaynardPolice) September 8, 2023

We have live wires down at several locations including Carter St, Winter Lane, Maple St and Foster Rd. Stay away from down power lines, they are live. #tewksbury pic.twitter.com/PS1NUrjAIP — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) September 8, 2023

Photos from Andover showed trees down in a backyard.