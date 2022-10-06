The family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died more than two years ago after he was detained by upstate New York police, has reached a $12 million settlement with the city of Rochester.

The city announced the news Thursday but did not acknowledge any wrongdoing in Prude's March 2020 death. Prude died following an encounter with police after they restrained him with handcuffs and placed a “spit hood” over his head.

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans said the settlement was the best decision "given the costs of continued litigation."

A Rochester, New York, family is demanding justice after their brother, Daniel Prude, died as he was restrained by police during a mental health call. Footage released by Rochester police and provided to NBC by Prude's family showed a part of what happened to Prude on March 30 before he died.

