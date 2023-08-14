middleborough

Delays reported after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-495 ramp in Middleborough

There is no word on whether anyone was injured

By Marc Fortier

Delays are being reported after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 495 south to Route 44 in Middleborough on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred between 1:30 and 2 p.m., and the on-ramp and off-ramp at the I-495 southbound and Route 44 interchange are currently closed to travel. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Aerial footage showed that the load the truck was carrying completely covering one lane of the ramp, with the truck on its side in the other lane.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected area are advised to expect delays and to use caution and reduce speed.

No further details were immediately available.

