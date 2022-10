Traffic delays are expected after a train derailment on 135 Waverly Street in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Framingham Police have diverted the traffic Eastbound at Cedar Street and Westbound at Concord Street Route 126.

Traffic Alert Route 135 Waverly St, Framingham. Train derailment across road. Eastbound diverted at Cedar St, Westbound diverted at Concord St Route 126. Expected to be impassable until approximately 10 PM per CSX. pic.twitter.com/kcWGL7u3n0 — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) October 23, 2022

Authorities said through social media that they expect the street to be impassable until approximately 10pm.

Police say the MBTA Commuter Rail will remain open through Framingham but there may be delays because there is only one track being used.