Sen. Dianne Feinstein's remains return home to California

The remains of Sen. Dianne Feinstein were brought back home to the Bay Area on a military flight Saturday evening. The native San Franciscan and lifetime public servant made her final journey home to San Francisco.

The flight, which took off from Joint Base Andrews, arrived just before 6 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Her remains were accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Rep. Nancy Pelosi and the senator’s chief-of-staff James Sauls, according to a spokesperson for her office.

Feinstein's flag-draped casket was carried by military service members into a hearse as a small group of onlookers, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, watched with hands over their hearts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The hearse and a procession of cars transported Feinstein's remains to Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco, a Jewish funeral home.

Feinstein's spokesperson said there will be no memorials for her in Washington, D.C. Plans for her services have yet to be announced.

Service members carry Senator Dianne Feinstein's flag-draped casket from a military jet to a hearse at San Francisco International Airport. NBC Bay Area Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

Onlookers stopped to watch and take photos as the procession traveled past Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street. Many reflected on Feinstein's leadership in representing the state of California and in serving as San Francisco's first female Mayor.

"A San Francisco legend, hats off," commented one person walking past the procession.

Another shared memories of Feinstein leading the city of San Francisco in the wake of the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978.

The remains of Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrived at SFO Saturday evening.

Mallary Saltzman of New Jersey is visiting San Francisco and happened to see the procession.

"It's emotional, she was an incredible woman, she did a lot," Saltzman said of Feinstein.

"I feel sad [about her passing] and proud of her history," Saltzman noted.

Saltzman added that she enjoyed riding on San Francisco's cable cars during her visit and appreciated Feinstein's role in preserving them.

At Feinstein's home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, onlookers continued to leave flowers and tokens of appreciation at the entryway.

The trail-blazing senator and former Mayor of San Francisco died in her Washington D.C. home Friday at the age of 90.

As of Saturday night, no details were released on when Feinstein's memorial services will be.