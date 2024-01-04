Dog eats $4K stack of cash – and getting it back wasn't pretty

A Pennsylvania dog is rolling in it, but not in the way you may be thinking.

According to his owners, Cecil, a 7-year-old goldendoodle, was a bit hungry and ate $4,000 in cash.

Carrie and Clayton Law said they recently placed an envelope with the cash on their kitchen table. They were saving it for a home improvement project in their neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

Carrie shared the funny, although crazy, story on Instagram and said, "This is Cecil. He has never done anything bad in his life... until he ate $4,000.

Credit: Carrie Law

"I was I was in disbelief," Cecil's owner, Carrie Law said. "I was like, I couldn't believe that happened. And the funny thing was I found a corner of a $100 bill in his water bowl. So, it's like he had to kind of just wash it down."

The couple recovered the cash-turned-expensive appetizer, but it was easier said than done.

They had to wait...and wait for Cecil to go to the bathroom and vomit to get their cash back. They sifted through Cecil's vomit and feces to recover as much of the money as possible. And of course, it was gross and in pieces.

"It took us about three days to recover everything and then wash, dry, and tape it," Carrie said. "The puzzle process took several hours and lots of patience because we had to keep waiting for him to go to the bathroom until we could get more pieces."

Clayton Law had to clean each piece of money they found before putting it all back together. Credit: Carrie Law

Carrie says Cecil is doing well now and besides getting a little sick, it didn't really faze him.

"I think he just took a nap afterward," Carrie said.

As for their money, they've gotten most of it back.

"We’ve been able to recover around $3,550 so far," Carrie said. "We have around $400 in totally mutilated bills. We might frame some of those," she said with a laugh.