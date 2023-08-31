Dog killed in fire that caused major damage to house in Conn.

A dog died in a fire in Mystic early Thursday morning that caused major damage to a residence.

Police said firefighters responded to 90 Fishtown Road, in the Mystic section of Groton, around 3:06 a.m. Thursday after a resident called 911 and said there was a fire in the kitchen and everyone had evacuated the home.

The home was fully engulfed and police said it is uninhabitable because of major damage.

Three adults who live in the residence had all gotten out safely, but a pet dog died in the fire, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Red Cross responded and helped with finding shelter for the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Several fire departments responded to help put out the fire and the New London County Canteen arrived and assisted with providing aid to those who have been displaced.

A neighboring home at 11 Rhonda Drive was evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Groton Town Police fire investigators, the Groton Town Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Mystic Fire Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.