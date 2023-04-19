Boston

Dog Shot by Boston Police After Attacking Officer

The officer is expected to be OK; the dog's condition was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

A dog was shot by Boston police after it reportedly bit an officer on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police said an officer was bitten by a dog on Michigan Avenue in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Another officer then shot the animal.

The officer who was bitten was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The second officer who shot the dog was also taken to the hospital, per department procedure.

The dog's condition was not immediately released by police. They also did not say what type of dog it was.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Boston police said.

