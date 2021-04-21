DOJ Opens Federal Probe Into Policing Practices in Minneapolis

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd's death.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” Garland said in announcing the probe.

The Justice Department is already investigating whether the officers involved in Floyd's death violated his civil rights. Garland said the investigation announced Wednesday is separate from that one, and will be a more sweeping probe of the entire department and may result in major changes to policing there.

Garland said the DOJ will look into whether the Minneapolis police engages in a "pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing." The investigation will assess whether the department uses excessive force, including during protests, whether it engages in discriminatory conduct and whether its treatment of people with mental health issues is unlawful.

It’s unclear whether the years under investigation will begin when Floyd died or before.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden has promised his administration would not rest following the jury's verdict in the case. In a Tuesday evening speech, he said much more needed to be done.

“‘I can’t breathe.’ Those were George Floyd’s last words,” Biden said. “We can’t let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can’t turn away.”

The Justice Department had previously considered opening a pattern or practice investigation into the police department soon after Floyd’s death, but Attorney General Bill Barr was hesitant to do so at the time, fearing that it could cause further divisions in law enforcement amid widespread protests and civil unrest, three people familiar with the matter told the AP.

___

Forliti contributed to this report from Minneapolis.