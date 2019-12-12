dog rescue

Dramatic Video Shows Man Rescue Dog With Leash Caught in Elevator

The video posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 7 million times

Johnny Mathis

Security video showed the dramatic moment a 27-year-old Texas man saved a small dog whose leash was caught in an elevator door.

Johnny Mathis, 27, was luckily coming home late from work on Monday or he might not have been around when his Pomeranian neighbor was in crisis, he told NBC News Wednesday. Video he recorded from his Houston building's security camera and posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Mathis was exiting the elevator on the floor to his apartment when a new tenant was walking in with her dog in tow. Video Mathis recorded from his building's security camera showed the elevator doors close on the dog's leash, with its owner inside.

U.S. & World

impeachment 9 mins ago

Judiciary Panel Takes First Steps Toward Impeachment Vote

New Zealand 2 hours ago

New Zealand Planning Retrieval of Bodies on Volcanic Island

Get more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

dog rescueHouston
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us