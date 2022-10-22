Driver Runs Man Over in Southington Strip Club Parking Lot: Police

A man was charged after police say he ran another man over several times Friday.

Police say it happened around 11:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hollywood Cabaret on Queen Street.

A man, identified as Jason Feldblum, was trying to park his Honda Accord into one of the spaces when he ran into another man that was walking through the space.

Southington Police said Feldblum then proceeded to drive forwards and backwards over the man several times.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers that responded to the scene described finding the man with a large, open wound to his stomach and severe injuries to both of his legs.

He is being treated at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

At this time, Feldblum is being charged with DUI. It is unclear if additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is being asked to contact Southington Police Sgt. Ryan Lair at rlair@southingtonpolice.org or Officer Brett Leppard at bleppard@southingtonpolice.org. Both Sgt. Lair and Officer Leppard can also be reached at 860-621-0101.