Teen killed in crash on I-84 in Connecticut

An 18-year-old East Hartford man was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 West on Thursday night, according to state police.

He was a passenger in a Honda Accord that hit the back of freightliner near exit 56 in East Hartford around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, veered across lanes and then hit a the back of a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 21-year-old Depew, New York man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital, state police said.

Yomar Berrios, 18, of East Hartford, the passenger in the Accord, was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he died, state police said.

The drivers of the two trucks were not injured in the crash. State police ask witnesses to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

If you have a vehicle with a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Trooper Dean.