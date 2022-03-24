Elementary School in Belmont Temporarily Evacuated Due to Natural Gas Odor

An elementary school in Belmont, Massachusetts, was temporarily evacuated on Thursday morning after an odor of natural gas was detected in one of the stairwells.

Belmont police said students and staff were evacuated from the Butler Elementary School on White Street around 8:40 p.m. They were relocated to St. Luke's church on Lexington Street for shelter from the rainy weather.

The gas company responded to the scene and confirmed that there is no gas leak and the building is safe for occupancy. Police said around 9:30 a.m. that students and staff would be escorted back to the school shortly to resume their school day.

Brief traffic detours were in place in the area, police said.

