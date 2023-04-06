Connecticut Elementary School Special Education Teacher Has Been Arrested: Superintendent

A special education teacher at an elementary school in New Britain who was placed on administrative leave and later resigned after school officials were notified about potential inappropriate behavior has been arrested, according to the superintendent of the Consolidated School District of New Britain.

The superintendent’s office identified the teacher as Erving Rivera, who was a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.

The state Department of Children and Families said they conducted a joint investigation with law enforcement about allegations of child maltreatment reported at Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain after school district personnel and police brought incidents to their attention, but they could not comment further.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the New Britain Police Department for additional information.

The superintendent said Lincoln School officials were notified on Feb. 8 of potentially inappropriate behavior by Rivera and immediately notified the New Britain Police Department and the State Department of Children and Families.

On the same day, he was removed from the school and placed on administrative leave, according to the superintendent. Rivera resigned from the district on March 22.

“The behavior of which Mr. Rivera is accused is morally reprehensible and a stain on the noble profession of public education,” a statement from Supt. Tony Gasper said.

“From day one, there has been full collaboration from our staff and administrators in working with law enforcement and DCF that has led to where we are today and that is the arrest of Mr. Rivera,” Gaspar said in a statement.

“Since this all transpired, our district has been working with individual students and their families to offer support services that they may need and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement says.

Gaspar said the school district has “a very thorough vetting process” and verified that “all legally required background checks on Mr. Rivera were completed prior to his employment with the District in February 2020.”

Gaspar said the families of any students for whom this incident may have been a concern have already been contacted and parents or family members with concerns are urged to call the school.

The superintendent said their ability to provide additional details is limited because this is an active legal matter and DCF investigation.

“As your superintendent, it is my duty to keep New Britain’s children safe and I will ensure that we continue to examine all policies and practices. Our hiring process is already compliant with all mandated background check requirements but we will work to find ways to exceed what is required by law to ensure that the District hires staff that represents our strongly held morals and beliefs.” Gaspar said in a statement.

The state Department of Children and Families said a reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.