Elevate Your Pilates Practice at Home with These Tips

You don’t need the reformer machine or any equipment to get an effective Pilates workout.

JPP Studio owner Jenn Phelan explains that adding Pilates into your routine will help build core strength and flexibility to allow you to be strong in other areas of your life.

With simply a dish towel you can get a solid full-body burn.

For more tips and inspiration check our @JPPilates1 on social.

