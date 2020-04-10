coronavirus

Employee at Market Basket Distribution Center Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Employees who came in contact with the worker have been quarantined for 14 days

By Jake Levin

Market Basket

Market Basket announced Friday that an employee at its distribution center in Andover, Massachusetts, has tested positive for the COVID-19.

The company said some other workers were concerned with heading into the facility to go to work on Friday morning.

"We consider it our responsibility to continue to take the aggressive steps necessary to protect our associates and also to make sure they understand the precautions they need to take to best protect themselves," Market Basket spokesperson Justine Griffin said in a statement.

U.S. & World

United States 14 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Surgeon General Says People of Color at Higher Risk of COVID-19

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Global Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Hits 100,000, Good Friday Observed at Home

Coronavirus concerns have communities taking extra measures to keep people safe.

Market Basket had previously taken steps to secure its stores in the region by limiting the number of customers allowed in at one time and making all aisles "one-way" lanes. 

Employees who came into contact with the worker who tested positive have been identified and sent home from work for a 14-day quarantine.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusmarket basket
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us