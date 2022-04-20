Jasiel Correia

Ex-Fall River Mayor to Report to Prison Friday After Delay Rejected

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II will report to a federal medium security prison in New Hampshire to begin a six-year sentence

AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File

A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption charges is set to report to prison after a court rejected his request for a delay.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II will report to a federal medium security prison in New Hampshire on Friday to begin a six-year sentence after a federal appellate court refused his request for a delay on Wednesday. Correia’s date of imprisonment had already been put off several times.

The former mayor was convicted last year of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting money from marijuana companies. A judge ultimately dismissed 10 charges, leaving 11 convictions to stand.

Correia’s attorneys had argued he should be allowed to stay out of prison pending his appeal.

An message left with Correia’s attorneys was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Correia, first elected at age 23, was seen as a rising political star until his arrest. He has maintained his innocence.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

