Officer Alec Iurato returns to work nearly a year after tragedy in Bristol, Conn.

Bristol police officer Alec Iurato is set to return to duty nearly one year after an ambush attack that left two of his fellow officers dead, according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a call on Oct. 12, 2022. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot, but survived the ambush.

During an interview with NBC Connecticut, Caggiano said Iurato is currently doing some light-duty work and training.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said Iurato is currently assigned to the department's Training Division and is getting acclimated.

"In true Alec form, he's out there doing his duty," Caggiano said. "Our citizens are going to start to see him and recognize him out in the community."

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Bristol police for more information.