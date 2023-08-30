Exploring a gorgeous vacation getaway in Canada

Are you ready for an international vacation that won't break the bank? Anna Rossi welcomes you to beautiful Prince Edward Island! There's so much to do on the island, especially with all the outdoor activities like kayaking, boating, paddle boarding, hiking, biking, and even a perfect day on the beach.

BEACHES:

The island has a necklace of gorgeous shorelines with beautiful beaches. The sand will surprise you: some beaches are light pink, almost salmon colored, and others have rich clay or brick color. The Prince Edward Island National Park and P.E.I. provincial parks have lifeguards, which makes it great for a family beach day.

GOLF:

Anna says, "If you love to golf, you need to visit PEI". They have over 400 fairways and 25 courses, accommodating any skill level. Crowbush Cove golf course is one of the premier courses on the island, featuring an oceanfront location and sweeping views of rolling hills - it truly is a golfer's paradise.

ON THE WATER:

Seafood is a huge part of the Prince Edward Island story. There are boats you can charter whether you just want to have some fun on the water or a fishing charter. Try your hand at fishing, lobstering, or even a little crabbing, but watch out for snapping claws!

WELLNESS:

Many people who visit P.E.I. are looking for a relaxing wellness experience and Mysa Nordic Spa & Resort meaning hygge or cozy in Swedish, has answered that call, rain or shine! Anna says it's unlike any spa she's ever been to. The concept is simple. It's about giving your body a hot, cold, and rest experience. She starts with the thermal tub, takes a plunge in the ice-cold Nordic bath, and then settles into a comfy bean bag chair overlooking the ocean for a little R&R. They even help you replenish with a healthy and nourishing culinary program. Anna sips on their green smoothie, which tastes as good as it looks (and it looks amazing)!

THE ISLAND WALK:

There are plenty of places to get some exercise in, too. The Island Walk covers over 400 miles and beautiful trails across the island, boasting multiple different surroundings. Its circular shape makes it easy to navigate, as well, since there's no singular entrance or exit. If a walk or jog isn't your style, you don't have to go on foot, either:

Bryson Guptill, creator of The Island Walk, says they're "getting a lot more bikers wanting to do it. And the other thing that's happening is people are doing it on e-bikes." The best part? It's free!

Ride a bicycle, rent a car, and enjoy the beautiful, quaint fishing villages and a walk back in time to come find your island.

