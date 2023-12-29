Explosion, major fire reported at company in Bridgeport, Conn.

Emergency crews have responded to an explosion at a facility in Bridgeport, according to city officials.

Firefighters and police are at the Tradebe Environmental Services facility on Cross Street for what city officials called a major fire.

A city official initially said the explosion and fire were at Standard Oil.

NBC Connecticut Crews at the scene of an explosion at Tradebe Environmental Services facility in Bridgeport.

Three people were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and are listed in fair or stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson. One person is being treated for burns and two are being treated for smoke inhalation, according to a city official.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim posted two videos on Facebook from nearby the scene. He asked people to avoid the area and said anyone in the area should wear a mask, due to the smoke from the fire.

Ganim said an area near Willow Street and Cross Street was initially evacuated, but residents have been allowed to return, but are being asked to stay inside.

In a Facebook post, the City of Bridgeport urged residents to stay inside to minimize exposure to the smoke. A fire official later told us that air quality has been deemed safe.

Fire crews from Stratford and Fairfield have also responded to the scene.

The following streets are closed due to the ongoing fire:

Bishop Ave from Connecticut Ave to Barnum Ave

East Ave from Bishop Street to Barnum Ave

Barnum Ave from Prince Street to Bishop Ave, both east and west bound

Elizabeth Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

Willow Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

A spokesperson for Tradebe Environmental Services issued the following statement on the incident:

“There was an incident at the Bridgeport facility Friday afternoon. We are cooperating and working closely with first responders and regulators. Our prayers are with the three people who were injured, and they are currently being evaluated at a local hospital.”

According to their website, Tradebe Environmental Services employs about 2,700 people and operates over 80 sites worldwide. They "provide flexible, innovative and technologically driven solutions for the processing and recovery of hazardous and non hazardous waste," their website states.