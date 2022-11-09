Facebook Parent Meta Mum on Impact of 11,000 Layoffs on Boston Area

In the wake of Twitter's thousands of layoffs, Meta Platforms Inc. is also massively downsizing its workforce in a move seeking to contain its budget.

The parent company of Facebook is cutting the jobs of more than 11,000 people, or 13% of the company. Affected employees will be notified Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Last year, Meta had over 200 employees in its Kendall Square office in Cambridge, which is home to the location-based product team and map quality data team. Facebook opened its first Boston office in 2013.

