Connecticut Eases Social Restrictions, Casinos Plan to Open Tomorrow: Governor

The state of Connecticut is easing restrictions on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday, and he said the state's casinos plan to open as early as tomorrow, days earlier than they originally planned.

The casinos, which closed because of the pandemic, previously had said they planned to open on June 1.

Lamont said he made progress with the casinos, but not as much as he would have liked.

While the casinos will be open, they will not allow people from out of state to stay in their hotels.

Lamont said masks will be required inside and the casinos will offer outdoor dining only.

The governor said he felt like the opening date should have been pushed later and that he felt pretty strongly that the casinos should not serve alcohol.

Mohegan Sun provided a first look at the steps the casino is taking towards health and safety as it prepares to reopen June 1

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down

The state began reopening from cornonavirus-related closing on May 20 and one key piece of the state's plan to progress through the phases of reopening is that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to decline.

At the beginning of the news conference, the governor said the state has 71 fewer COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the day before, which is 75 percent off the peak and it's one of the largest drops he's seen.

State Eases Social Guidelines

Lamont had issued soclal gathering guidelines of no more than five

The governor said he is easing the restrictions as long as people follow the protocols, to inside gatherings of up to 10 and outside gathering of up to 25 and to maintain social distancing.

Restrictions for Houses of Worship

Several faith leaders from across the state are taking part in the news conference.

While houses of worship were not subject to being closed due to the pandemic, the governor issued an executive order in March to add religious gatherings to the list of places that were limited to having more than 50 people.

Several houses of worship have been offering services outside and/or live-streaming amid the pandemic and they are planning for what comes next.

As religious facilities open, restrictions will be in place to limit occupancy to no more than 25 percent of capacity indoors, or fewer than 100 people, whichever is lower. Up to 150 people will be permitted outside.

Religious leaders who took part in the news conference said they will suspend choirs for the time being.