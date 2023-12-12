The holiday season can be a busy time of the year -- not just for shoppers and gift-givers, but also for scammers.

As celebrations close in, scammers could be on the move to swindle people through all sorts of means, according to the Better Business Bureau. In an effort to raise awareness, the BBB has compiled a list of the 12 latest scams of Christmas consumers should be wary of -- and you may want to check it twice.

Misleading ads floating around social media sit right at the top of the batch. Links to fraudulent websites circulate through online purchase scams, with businesses often not providing the goods or services they promised to customers. These businesses may even make claims to support a charity or offer a free trial, the BBB said.

Other red flags of the season are social media gift exchanges, according to the BBB. This scheme involves participants buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. The BBB said consumers should also be on the lookout for holiday apps that can might contain malware, as well as fake shipping notifications that may be trying to steal your personal information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

So, how can you protect yourself?

The BBB said consumers should do their research. It also recommends shoppers to use a credit card rather than a debit card, gift card or payment apps like Zelle or Venmo when making purchases online.

The BBB cautions using debit cards and apps linked to bank accounts because once someone sends money, it can be difficult to get it back, and it's much easier to contest charges and to recoup funds because of the terms of use of credit and debit cards.

Here's a complete list of the 12 scams of Christmas, along with how to avoid them, according to the BBB: