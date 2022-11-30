Fall River Police Officer Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports

A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it.

Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports. He was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 21, 2020, while working as an officer with the Fall River Police Department, Hoar struck a man who had been arrested in the forehead with a police baton, resulting in bodily injury. The indictment also alleges that on that day and the following day, Hoar submitted two reports which omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the man with the baton.

More to come.