Family of Cuple Hit by SUV in Seymour, CT Pleads for Driver to Come Forward

The family of a Shelton couple hit by an SUV in Seymour after they attended a wake Friday night wants the driver of the car to come forward.

James and Barbara Tamborra, both 81, were hit while crossing Route 67 around 6:05 p.m. Friday in front of the Klarides Village shopping center.

Both were rushed to the hospital where James later died. Barbara remains in critical condition, according to police.

Seymour Police are looking for the driver responsible for fleeing the scene of the crash.

Family members met with Seymour police Tuesday morning and made a public plea for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

The couple’s son, Ken Tamborra, said his mother is fighting for her life in the ICU.

"This is a senseless tragedy," he said and asked anyone with information or who thinks they saw anything to come forward. He also asked for the person responsible to come forward.

"If you're the person who did this, please come forward," he pleaded.

Police said an officer was helping the couple cross the street after attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The oncoming car failed to stop for the officer directing traffic and almost hit the officer as well.

Officials are looking for a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX. The car was last seen driving eastbound on Bank Street toward Route 8.

It has heavy front-end and headlight damage on the driver's side.

The crash is being investigated by the Seymour Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from detectives and Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seymour Police Commander Davis Parratt at 203-881-7610.