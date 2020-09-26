Family of Jennifer Dulos Issues Statement For Her Birthday

The family of Jennifer Dulos, a missing mother of five from New Canaan, has released a statement for her birthday.

They said Interval House Hartford will hold an event to honor Jennifer Dulos. The event is a memorial walk to end domestic violence and will be held from Oct. 1 to 4.

Dulos has not been seen since May 24, 2019, after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.

The family is encouraging everyone to take action and support the Interval House by either sponsoring a walking team or making a direct donation.

Dulos would have turned 52 this Sunday, the family said.

Following is the statement from Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:

This Sunday, September 27, Jennifer Farber Dulos would have turned 52. Her birthday this year coincides with the eve of Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the holiest of all days in the Jewish faith. We will celebrate Jennifer’s light, grace, and laughter as we continue to mourn her loss. We also reinforce our support of the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations in their ongoing efforts to bring closure to Jennifer’s disappearance.

Next week, from October 1 to October 4, Interval House Hartford will hold “Purple with a Purpose”: The Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence. We are moved that Interval House is memorializing Jennifer in this effort to help others experiencing intimate partner violence. Jennifer’s case has received a great deal of attention, but the stories of most victims and survivors of partner violence are never told.

Now more than ever, it is crucial to take action. Vital services, including family shelters and legal aid, have been reduced or shuttered during the pandemic, and vulnerable people are at increased risk. We encourage those who can do so to support Interval House, either by sponsoring a walking team or making a direct donation. Please keep Jennifer in your hearts and honor her strength and love by supporting “Purple with a Purpose.”