Family of National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash set to speak

The family of Roderick Jackson, the National Grid worker who was one of two people killed in a hit-and-run crash at a work site in Waltham, Massachusetts, last week, was set to hold a news conference Friday, a day before his funeral.

Jackson, a 36-year-old from Cambridge, was killed in the crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 6, along with Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, whose funeral was held earlier Friday. Two other National Grid workers were hurt in the crash as well.

Jackson, whose nickname was "Kito," is set to be laid to rest at Cambridge's St. Paul AME Church on Saturday. His mother, Norma Asprilla, as well as his brother and sisters were due to attend the news conference in Boston along with a lawyer.

The Jackson family attended Tracey's wake on Thursday, a leader of Tracey's funeral said at the service.

Jackson's brother spoke about the impact the crash had on his family last week after the court hearing for Peter Simon, the New Hampshire man facing charges over what happened.

"He meant everything to me, he meant everything to everybody," Manuel Asprilla-Hassan said. "The city of Cambridge knows who he is. When everybody forgets about him, we will remember. This is a nightmare that I'm living in. I woke up -- what just happened? You get what I'm saying? I can't even explain this story to anybody."