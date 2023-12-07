What we know about Waltham police officer, utility worker killed in crash

Blue lights lit up the police department in Waltham, Massachusetts, in honor of Officer Paul Tracey, a 28-year veteran of the department, who was hit and killed by a driver while working a police detail Wednesday night.

A National Grid worker also died in that incident. While his name wasn't immediately released, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said he's from Cambridge and was only 36 years old.

Police saluted outside the Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday night in downtown Boston, following a long procession for the fallen officer that began at a hospital in Burlington. Police officers, fire fighters and EMTs from all over the area were there.

A New Hampshire man accused of crashing and killing a Waltham, Massachusetts, police officer and utility worker is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

"On behalf of the Waltham Police Department, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Tracey family and to the National Grid worker and his family and friends," said the Waltham police chief. "He was a compassionate police officer that always looked out for the underdog. He was an amazing husband, loving father and a friend to all. Give him privacy, Give him time to grieve, but also keep them in your prayers."

Tracey leaves behind a wife and two kids. His wife is also a police officer — a school resource officer at Waltham High School. He also ran for Waltham City Council twice: once in 2019 and again in 2023.

In a statement to NBC10 Boston, a National Grid spokesperson said in part that "at National Grid, safety is our first priority," adding, "Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones."