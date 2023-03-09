Family of Toddler Who Died After Ingesting Fentanyl at Florida Airbnb Files Suit

The family of a toddler who died in 2021 after coming in contact with the lethal drug fentanyl while staying at an Airbnb rental home in Palm Beach County has filed a lawsuit against the company.

The family of Enora Lavenir, who was 19 months old at the time of her death, claims the short-term rental company failed to sanitize the property in Wellington where they stayed, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Lavenir, the youngest of five children, was with her family on vacation in the summer of 2021 at the home when her mother took a nap. When her mother Lydie woke up an hour later, she found Enora not breathing and "blue in the face" according to police.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

"Their baby girl was killed as a result of ingesting fentanyl at an Airbnb," Thomas Scolaro, the Lavenir family attorney, said. "It's one of the most hurtful, awful things that I've ever come across."

The lawsuit claims the home was not properly sanitized, adding "Airbnb also possessed actual or constructive knowledge that the cleaning procedures it advertises and promotes for its rentals are insufficient to decontaminate a rental from fatal fentanyl."

"In reality, these places are used as party houses," Scolaro said. "A family should feel safe and secure any time they're in any sort of lodging. Airbnb promotes they're safe, secure, sanitary for families and children."

One of the men listed as defendants in the lawsuit, who Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives said was listed on the rental, admitted that cocaine had been used at the home. He later added "there was no fentanyl in the residence."

The home is no longer listed on the Airbnb site.

Airbnb released a short statement, saying "our hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for their devastating loss."