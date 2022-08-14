FBI

FBI and DHS Warn Threats to Federal Law Enforcement Have Spiked Since Mar-a-Lago Search

An FBI and Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin advised officials that the threats are coming from online and other platforms, two senior law enforcement officials said

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement officials since the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

“The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and to a lesser extent other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida," the document, dated Friday, reads, according to one official.

The bulletin, which advises that such threats are occurring online, was sent out of an abundance of caution, the officials said. It calls on authorities to be vigilant and to be aware of issues surrounding domestic violent extremists, past and present incidents, and past behaviors.

A third law enforcement official said the five-page document states that such threats are appearing across multiple platforms, “including social media sites, web forums, video sharing platforms and image boards.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

More Related Coverage

Business Aug 12

FBI Search Warrant Reveals Agents Seized Top-Secret Documents in Raid of Trump's Home

Business Aug 12

Trump Search Warrant Cites Statutes That Carry Possible Multiyear Prison Sentences

The search warrant, obtained by NBC News, for the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump says 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, were removed.

This article tagged under:

FBIMar-a-LagoDHS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us