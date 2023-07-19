Finally, you can buy that Dunkin' pickleball set you've always wanted

It looks like Dunkin' is joining in on the pickleball craze that's sweeping America.

Just one week after pickleball players invaded the hallowed grounds of Fenway Park, Dunkin' has unveiled its new lineup of summer-inspired merch, including a $59 pickleball set.

The Massachusetts chain best known for its coffee and donuts is also offering an inflatable donut pool for $58, a Dunkin' Iced beach towel "inspired by the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher" for $38, a beach tote and cupholder for $45, orange and pink crop tops for $22 apiece, and an oversized pocket T-shirt for $30.

"However you choose to chill, this merch drop is not to be missed!" Dunkin' said in a press release. "And just like summer, it won’t last long."

All of the above items can be purchased at Dunkin's online store, ShopDunkin.com, for a limited time. Quantities are limited.