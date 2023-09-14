New London

Firefighters battled fire at 7-Eleven in New London, Conn.

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Firefighters battled a fire at a 7-Eleven in New London early Thursday morning.  

Crews responded to 283 Broad St. just after 2 a.m. and knocked down some of the fire, then found heavy fire in the void space above, according to social media posts from New London Firefighters L-1522.

The battalion chief struck a second alarm, bringing in mutual aid companies and firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New London
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us