Firefighters battled a large blaze impacting multiple triple-decker homes in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:20 p.m. on Irma Street.

Heavy fire in the rest of 20 Irma St. A 3 family occupied building.The fire has spread to 2 adjacent buildings at 16 and 24 a 3rd alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/rZgEcoMHEE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2023

Firefighters said there was initially heavy fire showing from a three-family occupied building at 20 Irma St. that spread to two neighboring buildings at 16 and 24 Irma St.

Aerial footage from the scene showed smoke pouring from all three buildings. The building at 20 Irma St. appeared heavily damaged, with the exterior of the home badly charred from the flames.

About a half dozen multi-family dwellings are located right in a row in the area of the fire.

The Boston Fire Department said shortly after 3 p.m. that the heavy fire had been knocked down, and they were continuing to chase hot spots.

Heavy fire knocked down companies continue to continue to chase hot spots pic.twitter.com/8iFDbH0xIo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2023

No further details were immediately available.