Large blaze damages multiple triple-decker homes in Dorchester

The fire was first reported around 2:20 p.m. on Irma Street

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire Department

Firefighters battled a large blaze impacting multiple triple-decker homes in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:20 p.m. on Irma Street.

Firefighters said there was initially heavy fire showing from a three-family occupied building at 20 Irma St. that spread to two neighboring buildings at 16 and 24 Irma St.

Aerial footage from the scene showed smoke pouring from all three buildings. The building at 20 Irma St. appeared heavily damaged, with the exterior of the home badly charred from the flames.

About a half dozen multi-family dwellings are located right in a row in the area of the fire.

The Boston Fire Department said shortly after 3 p.m. that the heavy fire had been knocked down, and they were continuing to chase hot spots.

No further details were immediately available.

