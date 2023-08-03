A trip down the Boston City Hall Plaza slide that went viral

There were plenty of people checking out the long slide at a Boston City Hall Plaza playground Wednesday, after it viral over video showing a Boston police officer getting hurt on his way down.

We got a first-hand look at the slide from a father who took his daughter down — and reported that it was a "normal" ride. Here's how it went:

Plenty of other kids and adults were seen having a good time on the slide Wednesday, too, though some did appear to bump around the end of the slide, though not to the degree the officer did in the viral video.

That officer had minor injuries from the incident on the slide, according to a representative for the department. He was treated using his own medical insurance, didn't miss any work time and isn't facing any disciplinary action from the department. It wasn't immediately clear when he was hurt.

The slide is part of a playground area at the plaza, which reopened after a renovation in November, and is marked to warn off adults from using the equipment.

Asked about the video as it went viral on Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters she was unaware of what led up to the moments depicted in the video but promised to look into it, as well as on how the officer was doing.

“We want all of our public spaces to be beloved and if it looks like we need to make sure that there’s more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too," she said.