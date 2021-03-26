FIRST ALERT: Powerful Winds Gusting Friday Night

Once again we set records of 70 degrees plus in New England on Friday, even though Maine has been foggy and cool, with thunder too.

Low pressure tracking from the eastern Great Lakes to New England is strengthening Friday evening, with storms continuing north. Winds are gusting 30 to 40-plus mph and only slowly diminishing overnight.

Severe thunderstorms were reported earlier in the day in Vermont, where the National Weather Service received reports of structural damage and injuries in Middlebury. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of Maine and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.

A blustery night is on tap behind the cold frontal passage, with temperatures dropping into the 30s by daybreak as colder air filters into New England. Rain in northern Maine is changing to snow, with a couple inches in Aroostook County late Friday night. For most of us, we have much less humid and more seasonable temperatures on the way.

Saturday is by the far the pick of the weekend. Breezy winds quickly subside, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the low to mid 60s.

It will feel even warmer given light winds and abundant late-March sunshine.

Clouds and widespread showers move in for Sunday as an area of low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes. Appreciable rainfall on the order of a half inch to 1 inch is expected given the current drought conditions across the region, with greater than 1 inch possible across southern New England.

Looking ahead to next week, a strong low pressure system located across the Canadian Maritimes will result in a cool and breezy Monday with highs reaching into the low 50s.

A warming trend follows into the middle of the week on the First Alert Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.