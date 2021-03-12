First Lady Jill Biden to Visit NH Next Week

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to New Hampshire next week, her office announced Friday.

She is scheduled to appear in Concord on Wednesday, March 17 to talk about the COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Joe Biden this week. Additional details are expected to be released at a later date.

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law on Thursday.

The COVID relief bill will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. Direct deposits will start hitting Americans' bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The bill will also extend a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until Sept. 6 and expand the child tax credit for a year. It will also put nearly $20 billion into COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance, and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," President Biden said before signing the legislation. "And giving people in this nation, working people, middle-class folks, the people who built this country, a fighting chance."