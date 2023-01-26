First Trailer Released for ‘Bill Russell: Legend' Documentary

The trailer for "Bill Russell: Legend" a new film that offers a view into Celtics icon Russell's life and accomplishments was published on Wednesday.

No one in the history of North American team sports holds a better record than Russell did as a member of the Boston Celtics, with 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the team. But Russell's accolades on the basketball court are just one part of his legacy. The Netflix documentary will include Russell's political activism and human rights work, including boycotts over racism in the NBA.

The trailer features interviews and archival clips from a range of personalities, including Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown, and former President Barack Obama, all weighing in on who Russell was and his impact on and off the court.

The film will also include an interview with Russell before his death this past July.

The release is scheduled for February 8 on Netflix. You can watch the full trailer below.