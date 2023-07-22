Massachusetts

Flooding impacts multiple Massachusetts cities

Storrow Drive in Boston experienced some flooding westbound on Friday night as rain came through part of the city.

Several roads in Massachusetts were impacted by flooding on Friday night, due to the heavy rainfall coming down over highly saturated ground.

Carter Street on Route 1 South in Chelsea, Massachusetts also experienced flooding.

Additionally, heavy flooding and lightning in Lynn and Saugus caused flooded roadways.

Local flooding on several Wellesley roads impacted traffic on route 9, and a tree that was struck by lightning. It was captured on video by an officer and posted on social media.

