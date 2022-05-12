Former Auburn Music Teacher Found Guilty of Raping Fourth-Grade Student

A former Auburn elementary school teacher was found guilty by a judge of raping a student, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was first arrested in 2018. He was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter, two counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter.
Jaszek taught at Julia Bancroft Elementary School in Auburn. Auburn Public Schools said in a statement that Jaszek retired from his position as a music teacher at the school in 2014. At the time of his initial arrest and court appearances, he was giving music lessons part-time to third, fourth and fifth graders.
Prosecutors said the rapes happened between 2009 and 2010, when the female victim was a fourth-grade student. The attacks took place in a classroom.
Jaszek is scheduled for sentencing on May 20 in Worcester Superior Court.