Former Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson dies days after stillbirth

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Kansas City Chiefs community is in mourning.

Krystal Anderson, a 40-year-old former cheerleader for the NFL team, died "unexpectedly" on March 20, shortly after she delivered her stillborn daughter Charlotte Willow Anderson, an obituary confirmed.

"Krissy sought out hospitalization during her 21st week of pregnancy, and despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on," a GoFundMe set up in honor of the late mother and daughter reads. "Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Following the family tragedy, Krystal's husband Clayton Anderson spoke about his heartbreak. "I feel lost," he told local outlet Fox4. "There's a lot of people in this house and it feels empty."

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders also said in a moving tribute that they are "deeply saddened" by Krystal's passing.

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

"She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long," the squad wrote of their former cheer captain on Instagram March 21. "After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events."

Instagram

"We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle," their message continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her."

After seeing the cheer team's tribute, Tavia Hunt—the wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt—also honored Krystal in a heartfelt message.

"A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path," Tavia commented. "We love & miss you Krissy."

In addition to daughter Charlotte, Krystal was preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles.