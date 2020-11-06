Former GOP Candidates to Rally Against ‘Voter Fraud' in Lexington

A group of former Republican congressional candidates from Massachusetts will hold a rally in Lexington to speak out against "rampant voter fraud" on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of accusations about the general election.

According to an email from John Paul Moran, who lost his bid to unseat Congressman Seth Moulton in the Sixth District, the rally “in support of President Trump and against rampant voter fraud” will take place on the Lexington Green at 1 p.m.

Helen Brady, Caroline Colarusso and Julie Hall – also former GOP congressional candidates – will participate in the rally, according to the email.

“Procedures and rules matter, we are a nation of laws, and elections must be conducted openly and accessible to all parties,” Moran said. “As Republicans it’s our responsibility to ensure accountability and transparency for both the voters and the public.”

Speaking in the White House briefing room Thursday, Trump launched into a litany of claims, without proof, about how Democrats were trying to unfairly deprive him of a second term.

“But we think there’ll be a lot of litigation because we can't have an election stolen like this,” he said.

Democrats and other politicians, including those in New England, swiftly condemned the remarks, insisting that all votes must be counted.

Republican colleagues, our democracy needs you.



Speak up for voters and against Trump’s false attacks on the integrity of our elections. Show us that you love this country and everything we stand for. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) November 6, 2020

When the #1 reason for Americans losing faith in our democratic process is the President himself making false claims and undermining the vote count, we are in a very dark moment. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) November 6, 2020

As of Friday morning, Vice President Joe Biden held a slight lead in electoral college voter over Trump, with votes being counted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.