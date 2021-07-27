Wyoming

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming Dies After Bicycle Accident

Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident

mike enzi
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old.

Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The accident near Gillette on Friday sent Enzi to a hospital where he was stabilized before being flown to a hospital in Colorado.

Police say they’ve seen no indication anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident.

mike enzi wyoming
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., walks through the U.S. Capitol.

Enzi was a Republican who retired from the Senate in January.

U.S. & World

Tokyo Olympics 9 hours ago

Tokyo Updates: Moore in Surfing Gold Medal Match; Women's Basketball Wins Opener

Jeopardy! 6 hours ago

LeVar Burton Guest Hosts ‘Jeopardy!' and Fans Are Rallying to Boost His Ratings

Enzi fell near his home about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Daly said, around the time Gillette police received a report of a man lying unresponsive in a road near a bike.

Police have seen no indication that anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident, Lt. Brent Wasson told the newspaper.

Mike Enzi, a Republican, retired in January after four terms as senator. He previously was a state lawmaker and mayor of Gillette, where he owned a shoe store.

Cynthia Lummis, a Republican former congresswoman and state treasurer, was elected in November to succeed Enzi in the Senate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WyomingMike Enzi
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us