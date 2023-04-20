Investigation Underway Into Fire, Assault in Conn.; 4 Taken to Hospital

An investigation is underway after a fire in Meriden early Thursday morning that sent four people to the hospital. Police said they are also investigating an assault.

Officers responded to Colony Street in Meriden just after 1 a.m. after receiving reports that several people were fighting and people who were outside the building told officers that there was a fire on the second floor of 170 Colony St., police said.

When officers went into the building, they found a female with a head wound, that they said might have been caused by “a blunt impact instrument,” and a burned arm.

Medical staff was called in to treat any possible victims.

Meriden firefighters responded for the fire in the building and rescued two residents from the building.

Meriden police officers and firefighters helped several other people get to safety as well.

The female was transported to the hospital for her injuries, police said.

Police are investigating who was involved in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them because of the “lack of cooperation and information provided from individuals involved on scene.” If you have information, call Detective Hadir at 203-630-6250 or email jhadir@meridenct.gov.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, but fire crews were at the scene until after 3:30 a.m.

No firefighters were hurt.

Fire officials said the building has significant heat, smoke and water damage.

The Meriden fire marshals’ office is investigating the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by the Wallingford, Southington and Berlin Fire Departments for city coverage.