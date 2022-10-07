Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works.

Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is being built "as we speak" in Harvard Square, with plans to open in the spring of 2023. And in July next year, the sprawling Tuscan Village development in Salem, New Hampshire, should also have its own Toast.

Overall, The Friendly Toast has opened four restaurants in the last 11 months, most recently in Dedham, Chestnut Hill and North Andover.

Earlier this week, the chain started serving customers in Portland's Old Port District. Goodwin said that he and his associates have been looking to open in the city for several years, so when the right location became available, they moved as quickly as possible.

The Friendly Toast's first outpost in Maine is located at 211 Fore St. and operates with a staff of 65 full-time and part-time employees. The 7,000-square-feet place can accommodate 200 guests in the dining and bar areas as well as 40 guests on the patio, plus up to 15 people in the private dining room.

