Fugitive arrested in connection to Fall River sex trafficking ring

Massachusetts State Police and Fall River Police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to the sex trafficking of a child.

57-year-old Thomas Almeida had fled Massachusetts in 2018 was the last defendant who had not bee arrested in the case, according to authorities. The other two people involved in the case were convicted and sentenced to long prison terms.

Police say Almeida had a warrant charging him with sexual conduct with a child under 18.

The victim was held against her will, drugged and forced to engage in sexual acts, according to police.

Authorities say that their investigation led them to Almeida being at TF Green airport awaiting a flight to Florida.

Almeida will be prosecuted by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office